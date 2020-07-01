Jean Bouchy
Williamsburg - Jean (Pete) Charles Bouchy, passed away at home in Hospice Care on July 1, 2020 at the age of 90 years and 5 months. Jean was born in Dayton, Kentucky, January 23, 1930 the only child of the late Charles and Ellen (Thompson) Bouchy. Cherished husband (20 years) of Joan(nie) (Wolfer) Bouchy, loving father of Karen (Scott) Bagent and Carol (Sean) Hayes. Loving Papa of Tori and Brandon (Erin Starrett) Bagent, Grandpa of Jake (Jill) Hayes, Great Grandpa of Dean Hayes, Grandfather of Allison and Katelyn Donovan, Dear Brother-in-law of Rose (Mark) Stoner, Mike (Terri) Wolfer, Donna Wolfer, Joyce (Mike) Wilmers, Mary (Troy) Gregory, Uncle and Great Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jean graduated from Dayton Kentucky High School in 1948, began his college studies at Xavier University in the ROTC program, transferring to the University of Kentucky where he graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1953. Jean was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He served in the US Army 101 Airborne infantry as a Tactics instructor during the Korean War and in the Army Reserves, being honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. In 1955 he began working at McNay Equipment Company , a Manufacturer's Representative, as a sales Engineer. He purchased the business from Peter Mcnay in 1979, acting as President while still making sales calls. He sold the agency to son-in-law Scott Bagent when he retired in 2000 at the age of 70. He was granted a Letters Patent in 1976 for "Determining the Volume of a defined Air Space". In 1977 he was commissioned a Colonel in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Jean was also a business partner in Mike Ward Landscaping/Eastgate Sod from the mid- 1980's until he sold his share in the business to Mike Ward Landscaping in June of 2000. He and Joannie traveled many interesting places for 17 years, including yearly trips up east to Maine/New Hampshire/Vermont where he participated in Watercolor Workshops with friend and AWS artist Tony (Jan) VanHasselt. He leaves behind his beloved classmates of Dayton, KY High Class of 1948, many business acquaintances including the fine people of Automatic Switch Company (ASCO) in Florham Park, NJ, his Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Brothers at the University of Kentucky, beloved Amish friends in Adams County, dear neighbors and scores of others in Williamsburg and beyond. He will be missed by his friends from Kenwood Hills in Madeira where he and his first wife raised their daughters. His hobbies included Black and White Photography including an in-home dark room, golfing, following UK Basketball as a Life Time Wildcat Society Member as well as Coach Mike (Sue) Madsen's Williamsburg Lady Wildcat Basketball Team. He had a diverse love for music, his playlist included George Jones/Waylon Jennings, The Eagles and Phantom of the Opera soundtrack. His passion was painting with Watercolor both Plein Aire and in Studio. Jean created beautiful Christmas Cards made from Original Watercolor paintings the past (20 yrs.). He also leaves behind to carry on his love of watercolor, his dear friend , watercolor student/artist, Olivet (Mike) Murray, who with her brother-in-law, the late Michael (Rose) Miller painted together every week for the last 7 yrs. A special Thank You to Vitas Hospice, especially Sam, Courtney, Niki and Shawna for the care, love and support. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions in Jean's memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
or Shriner's International HQ (LoveToTheRescue) 2900 Rocky Pointe Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Graveside Services will beheld at Williamsburg Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11am. Due to Covid 19 concerns we will celebrate Jean's life at a future date. Maham Funeral Home serving the family.