|
|
Jean Bryant
Cincinnati - Jean Bryant (née Dixon), beloved wife of 48 years to Robert T. Bryant. Loving mother of Robert W. (Toni) Bryant, Tanya (Jim) Franklin, Tracy Adams, Teresa (David) Hildebrand, Terri (Wayne) Collins, and Sherri (Charlie) Elliott. Dear sister of Brenda Henderson and Judy Murphy. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 3. Jean passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at age 72. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Friends and family may gather 10AM - 12:45PM, Monday, March 3, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home - Sharonville (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Interment at Reading Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020