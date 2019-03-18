|
Jean Byrd
Cincinnati - Jean Carole Byrd, age 82, passed on March 13, 2019 in Mobile, AL. Loving mother of Stan Byrd, Joni Mills (Dave), Lisa Haynes (Bryan), Jeff Byrd, Chuck Byrd (Betsy Young), Lori Byrd, Linda Byrd, daughter-in-law Susan Byrd, proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 5, dear sister of Linda Martini and Pamela Jenkins, preceded in death by John Byrd. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9-10AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at the Holy Family Church, 3006 Eighth St W, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment will be at Old St. Joseph Cemetery in Price Hill. www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019