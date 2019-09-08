|
|
Jean C. Dunbar
formerly of Blue Ash - beloved wife of the late James C. Dunbar, loving mother of Lisa (Chris) Peponis, Gail (Donnie) Burton, devoted grandmother of; Rebekah (Adam) May, Sarah Finch, Christopher (Melissa) Peponis, Julie and Courtney Burton, Abbie (Jimmy) Singleton, great grandmother of; Caleb, Chloe and Christopher Peponis, Lucy and Liam Finch, Aiden and Aliyah May, Aubree and Marlee Singleton. Preceded by siblings; David, Shirley and Ken. Passed Sept. 2, 2019 in TN. Services 11AM Tues. Sept. 10th, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford. Vistation 6-8PM Evans Funeral Home - Goshen. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019