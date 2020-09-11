1/
Jean C. Ellerhorst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean C. Ellerhorst

Cincinnati - (Nee Groll) Beloved wife of William J. 'Bill' Ellerhorst, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 90 years of age. Loving mother of Nancy Hogg Forrester (Weymon), Susan Clear (Rory), Jim Ellerhorst (Sara), Diane Helton (Larry), Linda Bunke (David), Paula Fessler (Bob) and Bob Ellerhorst (Cherie). Beloved grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Ruth Groll and William Groll (Dorothy). Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Pl., on MONDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved