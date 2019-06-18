Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Clare Church
1443 Cedar Ave.
College Hill, OH
West Chester Twp. - Jean (née Kock). Childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 59 years to the late John Patrick Muldoon. Amazing mother of Tim (Jean) Muldoon, Kathy (Steve) Hayes, Terry (Kathy) Muldoon, Mickey (Glenn) Thiemann, and the late Kelly (survived by Mike Heusmann). Cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Barb (Bob) Rink and the late Dorothy (the late Vincent) Kiphart. Loving sister-in-law of Ethel (the late Mike) Muldoon. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 86. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jean's life will take place at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., College Hill, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 PM with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Clare Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019
