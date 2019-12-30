|
Jean C. Utter
Evendale - Jean C. (nee Zimmer) Utter. Born on July 20, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed on December 28, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late James Utter. Loving mother of Greg (Cindy) Utter and the late Rick Utter. Mother-in-law of Carol Utter. Caring grandmother of Brittany (Chris) Simon, Makinzie Utter, Jason (Jessica) Utter and Joe Utter. Proud great-grandmother of Scarlett Simon. Dear sister of the late Betty (Bill) Osterbrock and Bob Zimmer. Sister-in-law of Karen Zimmer. Cherished daughter of the late Theodore and Elsie (nee Easley) Zimmer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Thanks for all the love and support from her extended Stich family. Thanks also to the Lodge Care Givers for their constant care. Friends will be received from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, at Good Shepherd Parish, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, where A Mass Of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jean Utter to Good Shepherd Parish. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020