Jean Carol Scheid
Cincinnati - Scheid, Jean Carol (nee Olberding), 91, of Delhi Hills, OH, passed peacefully at Chesterwood Village (long-term care) in West Chester, OH on September 5, 2020, surrounded and supported by her loving family. Born to Francis and Loretta (nee Lemker) Olberding on February 25, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH, a defining moment in Jean's life was her own mother's death at the tender age of ten, which began to shape her role and soul's journey as the devoted caregiver she was to become. She embraced that role passionately wherever and whenever it was needed most.
Subsequently, she abandoned her education at Mount St. Joseph to help at home. She probably didn't recognize from that place of sacrifice, one that nurtured her own children into adulthood, that there emerged an overarching wisdom that helped shape their lives. It was this: Spread your wings and fly. Go places! Do what brings you joy and have fun. We listened. Her heart was invariably linked to loving you through her incredible flair for cooking, love of entertaining, spontaneous generosity, and unfettered sense of humor. She was one-of-a-kind. And true to her nature, when time and spirit allowed, she gave back to the community by volunteering. She easily found opportunities that touched her heart, such as the compassionate care she provided to Alzheimer's patients at Mount St. Joseph. She loved working as a camp counselor to young kids, and was an active participant in the local historical society and library, to name a few. She delved deeply into courses that developed her mind and explored her love of spirituality and religion. She would tell you today that studying Carl Jung and Elisabeth Kübler-Ross fed her soul. She sought out art classes that tended to her creative spirit, her favorite being ceramics with John Nartker at Mount St. Joseph. Her love of reading was always for her own betterment and the prospect of a juicy conversation. She absolutely delighted in the joy of casino excursions, had fun dabbling in the stock market, and enjoyed competitive bridge games. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many, with a sophisticated grace and strength of spirit who will be forever held in our hearts. Jean leaves behind her devoted husband of 68 years, Robert "Bob" Scheid (91), and her five children, Anne (Ken Slavney) Scheid of Fresno, CA, Carol (Tim) Neichter of West Chester, OH, Margaret "Meg" (Patricia Bernier) Scheid of Bayside, NB Canada, Paul (Roslyn) Scheid of West Hartford, CT, and Mark (Jessica) Scheid of Madeira, OH. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kevin Mullen, Chad and Curtis Neichter, Nicholas and Lauren Scheid, and Zachary, Jacob and Claire Scheid, as well as nine great grandchildren, Maddie, Joe, Luke, and Mark Mullen, Faith and Cora Neichter, and Timothy, Samuel, and William Neichter. Jean was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Weber, Richard Olberding, Claire Lynch, and Anthony Olberding. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Jean's life will be planned next year. Online condolences may be made at www.meyergeiser.com
