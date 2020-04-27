Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - East Walnut Hills
2926 Woodburn Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 281-8311
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Cleves - Jean Catherine Tierney (nee Johnson) passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Devoted wife to the late Jack Tierney. Loving mother to Jean & John Schuh, Dan & Linda, Marty & Patty, Mike & Lisa and the late John Tierney, Jr. Special mom to Paul & the late Judy Wordeman. Grandmother of 13 (including the late Matthew Tierney) and great-grandmother of 14. Twin sister of the late Joan Winters. Due to the virus pandemic, services will be limited to immediate family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 starting at 9 am. Arrangements by Gilligan Funeral Home, 2926 Woodburn Ave., 45206. Memorial donations may be considered for , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or The Julie Ann Winters Cystic Fibrosis Memorial Foundation, Inc. in care of Tom Winters, 145 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Online condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
