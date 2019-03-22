Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Owensville Church of Christ
2545 US 50
Owensville, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Owensville Church of Christ
2545 US 50
Owensville, OH
View Map
Jean E. Gerber Obituary
Jean E. Gerber

Blanchester - Jean E. (nee Enneking) Gerber of Blanchester, OH. Born on September 29, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles Gerber and Carl Hoerth Jr. Loving mother of Barbara Solzsman, Deborah (Frank) Catoe, Laura (Dennis) Ross, Janet (Jeff) Pinney, Christopher Hoerth and Carl (Terri) Hoerth. Caring grandmother of Clifford E. Solzsman, David Baumgartner, Lisa Scherzinger, Michael Malin, Melinda Malin, Julie Effler, Jennifer Pinney, Christopher Matthew Hoerth, Jennifer Landrum, Jessica Santangelo, Olivia, Hannah, Kylie and Natalie Hoerth. Proud great-grandmother of 10. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph Eugene and Thelma (nee Oakley) Enneking. Survived by her very special pet, Donovan. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, March 24, 2 PM - 4 PM at Owensville Church of Christ, 2545 US 50, Owensville, OH, where services will take place on Monday, March 25 at 10 AM. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
