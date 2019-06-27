Services
Jean F. Bloch


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jean F. Bloch Obituary
Jean F. Bloch

Cincinnati - nee Freiberg, age 95, passed away June 23, 2019, wife of the late Herbert R. Bloch Jr. and the late George S. Rosenthal, loving mother of Ellen R. (Jay E.) Suddreth, Julie R. Backer (Matt Feldman) and Henry S. Rosenthal ( Carola Anderson), sister of the late Mimi Levinson, dear grandmother of Kellie, Kim, Lori, Roger, George and Lou Lou, great grandmother of Sydney, Eleanor, Charlotte, Grant, Clay, Jackson, Benjamin and Jacob. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Episcopal Retirement Services would be appreciated.

