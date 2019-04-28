Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
View Map
Jean L. (Meyer) Niehaus


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jean L. (Meyer) Niehaus Obituary
Jean L. Niehaus (nee Meyer)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Herman F. Niehaus, loving mother of Tom (Roccina) Niehaus and Judy (Marc) Milgrim, dear grandmother of Jonathan (Lauren) Niehaus and Cathryn (Curtis) Williamson, sister of Jane (Ralph) Money, Bill (Diane) Meyer and the late Bud Meyer. Longtime resident of Madeira and was a volunteer for 32 years at Bethesda North. Jean passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, 45231 on Monday, April 29 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
