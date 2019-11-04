Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Jung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. (Titus) Jung

Add a Memory
Jean M. (Titus) Jung Obituary
Jean M. Jung (nee Titus)

Greenhills - passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Jung. Devoted mother of Mark D. (Terri) and the late David J. Jung. Loving grandmother to Katie (Jay Passano) and Bobby Jung. She was thrilled to meet her great grandson, Max Passano, in the recent weeks. Survived by her sister Mary (Johnny) Schmidt and preceded in death by brothers Jack (Ruth) and Jim (Jean) Titus and sister Kathleen (Paul) Kane. Also surviving nieces Susanna Kane, Mary Lou Adams, nephew Paul Titus, and close friends Louise Wetherill, Maureen Lorenz and Laura Auer. Jean was a woman of strong faith, grit and fortitude. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. Visitation is at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Cinti, OH 45218 on Thursday, November, 7 from 9:30 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Memorials may be directed to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cinti, OH 45215. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -