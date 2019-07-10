Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilgrim United Church of Christ
4418 Bridgetown Rd
Cinti., OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim United Church of Christ
4418 Bridgetown Rd
Cinti., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Marie McClain

Add a Memory
Jean Marie McClain Obituary
Jean Marie McClain

Cincinnati - Jean Marie McClain, 94, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles William McClain Jr., devoted mother of Pamela M. "Pam" Seger (Ronald) & the late Mark William McClain, loving grandmother of Jenna Jackson (Bradley) & Garrett Seger (Lauren) & gr. grandmother of Luke & Will, beloved daughter of the late Lena (nee Wengert) & Gilbert Letzler, dear sister of the late Frank Letzler (the late Gerri) & loving aunt of 3 nieces from Texas, Kathy Bush, Mary Stanley & Jane Sawyer. Jean was a legal secretary in the office of Robert J. Harris. Visitation Thurs., July 11, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 4418 Bridgetown Rd., Cinti. 45211. Interment following in Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired, to Pilgrim UCC or Alzheimers Assn.

www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now