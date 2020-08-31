Jean Prager
Bourbonnais, IL - Prager, Jean , age 99, passed away August 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Stan Prager, loving mother of Wendy Prager Goeckner (Roger), dear sister of Paul (Paulette) Dragul, the late Claire "Tootsie" ( the late Leonard) Rosenbaum and the late Charles (Carol) Dragul, loving grandmother of Sara (Brock) Casey and Abby (Ryan) Magruder, great grandmother of Gianna and Emma Magruder and Payton and Piper Casey. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice
