Jean R. Farfsing
Fairfield Twp. - (nee Jonas). Age 98. Passed April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Farfsing. Devoted mother of Elaine Hogan, Bob Farfsing, Mary Pat (Steve) Harris, Jerome Farfsing, Dave (Wendy) Farfsing, Jean Kranz, Ed (Melody) Farfsing, Steve (Kathy) Farfsing, Margaret (Steve) Jenkins, and the late Chuck Farfsing. Grandmother of 30 grandchildren & many great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Our Lady of The Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhills American Legion #530, 11100 Winton Rd.,Greenhills, OH 45218. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019