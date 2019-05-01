Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecelia's Catholic Church
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Rawe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Lauer) Rawe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean (Lauer) Rawe Obituary
Jean (Lauer) Rawe

Cincinnati - Jean (Lauer) Rawe, 78, passed away on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019 with her husband Harold right by her side. Their love was special and true. She was his Love and he was her Honey. They were married for 58 years. They met when they were 17, fell in love and got married at 19. They had 6 children; Shirley, Sandy, Sharon, Kimberly, Stephen and the youngest "Harold Jr.", he looks just like his dad. And now 58 years later they have 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Jean had an identical twin sister named Jane, whom she loved dearly. Jean was one the most beautiful souls that ever walked this earth. She was very loving and kind, selfless and humble and was nice to everyone. Jean had a warm beautiful smile behind her quiet and gentle presence. She only had kind words to say about everyone. In one simple word, she was good. A beautiful soul here on earth, and now, a beautiful soul in heaven. We were so blessed to have this amazing, devoted, faith filled woman in our lives. She was a wonderful example for all of us, and taught us to always love the Lord at all times; especially during the difficult times; like this. We will miss her terribly, but we know that she is in heaven now, enjoying all the promises of her faith. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL on May 9th at 10:30 and at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria, KY on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.