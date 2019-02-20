|
|
Jean Schwettman-Stall
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Burton Schwettman (1987) and Donald Stall (2014), loving mother of Steve (the late Barbara) Schwettman and Robert Schwettman, grandmother of Debby, Steven (Betsy), Kimberly (Johnny), Sarah, and Samantha, great grandmother of Brittney, Jaso, Connor, Isabella, Aeralynn, and Erin, great grandmother of Josie, cherished sister of Ruth Alcorn and Lois Theders. Jean passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave, College Hill, 45224 on Friday from 10am until service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to S.P.C.A. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019