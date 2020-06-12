Jean Shelton Kinmonth



Jean Shelton Kinmonth was born September 16, 1928 in Joplin, MO to Frank Hampton Shelton and Helene Milsap Shelton. She was the eldest of their three daughters, sister to Nancy and Joyce Shelton Sackett. She spent her childhood in Joplin and graduated from Joplin High School, Lindenwood University, and University of Missouri, where she earned her degree in English and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.



Wherever she moved, she found community through the Church and service to others. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Working Sisters of the Holy Spirit, and a founding member and President of the Episcopal Healing Ministry Foundation in Cincinnati, OH. At the age of fifty, she began her next adventure as an entrepreneur, leading Jean Kinmonth Interiors for over thirty years.



In her life, she touched the lives of so many, but none more than her family. She is preceded in death by her husband and childhood love of 58 years, John Richard Kinmonth, Sr. and her eldest daughter Karen. She was a loving mother to John Richard, Jr. (Josie), Frank Shelton, Sr. (Kathryn McNeese), Kathryn (Tom) Sly, and Karolyn Kinmonth-Young, a proud grandmother of Meagan (Jon) Bowman, John Richard III (Bethanne), Frank Shelton Kinmonth, Jr. (deceased), Joseph Michael Kinmonth, Wendy Hampton Sly, Shelby Fulton Sly, Hannah Frances Young, and Adelaide Maguire Young, and great-grandmother to Jonathan Michael Bowman, Jr., Robert Kinmonth Bowman, Cove Ensley Kinmonth, and Winter Lewis Kinmonth.



Jean passed away on June 2, 2020, surrounded by family. A private memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Healing Ministry Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store