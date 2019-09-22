Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Bayley Place Chapel
990 Bayley Dr
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bayley Place Chapel
990 Bayley Dr.
Jean Wessel


1928 - 2019
Jean Wessel Obituary
Jean Wessel

Cincinnati - Jean Wessel (nee Sieck). Beloved wife of the late Albert B. Wessel. Loving mother of Gail (Carl) Woolley, Stephanie (Richard) Patterson and the late James Wessel and Linda (Robert) Matre. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughter-in-law Karen Wessel. Wednesday September 18, 2019. Age 91 years. Visitation Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the Bayley Place Chapel from 12:30 PM to 1 PM, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233. Followed by a 1 PM Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
