Jeanette Grothaus
- - Jeanette E. (Nee: Emlich) beloved wife of the late Frank B. Grothaus. Loving mother of Lynne (Ray) Baur, Ken (Brenda) Grothaus and the late June (George) Gerding. Cherished grandmother of three and great-grandmother of nine. Passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be Tues. July 30th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. at Bayley, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Dr., 45233 or bayleylife.org. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019