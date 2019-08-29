|
Jeanette Murphy
Cincinnati - Jeanette Murphy, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1927 to Adele and James Boler. She was preceded in death by her husband Isaiah; son, James; brother, Gilbert; and sister, Ellie. Loving mother to Ronald (Beverly) and daughter, Barbara (Leonard) Wesley. Jeanette was a Cincinnati Public School teacher for many years. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Gathering, 10 AM, followed by Memorial Mass at 11 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Avenue, Bond Hill. Inurnment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery date to be determined. Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson, Hall and Jordan. www.halljordan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019