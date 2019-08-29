Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1619 California Avenue
Bond Hill, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Murphy


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Murphy Obituary
Jeanette Murphy

Cincinnati - Jeanette Murphy, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1927 to Adele and James Boler. She was preceded in death by her husband Isaiah; son, James; brother, Gilbert; and sister, Ellie. Loving mother to Ronald (Beverly) and daughter, Barbara (Leonard) Wesley. Jeanette was a Cincinnati Public School teacher for many years. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Gathering, 10 AM, followed by Memorial Mass at 11 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Avenue, Bond Hill. Inurnment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery date to be determined. Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson, Hall and Jordan. www.halljordan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.