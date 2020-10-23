Jeanette Scanlon
Cincinnati - Jeanette Clarisa Scanlon (nee Niedenthal), passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Scanlon. Jeanette is survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
Jeanette was the only child of Albert and Martha Niedenthal (nee Biltz). Jeanette was born January 13,1934 in Batesville Indiana. Jeanette graduated from Batesville High School, and worked as a secretary at Harshaw Chemical Company, where she met the love of her life, George Scanlon. Jeanette and George were married at St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville, Indiana on July 27, 1957. Their long marriage was a partnership made in heaven. They shared interests in golf, visits to the Outer Banks, and shore fishing. George and Jeanette also shared a love of sports. Jeanette was a staunch Cincinnati Reds fan, and George was an avid Xavier basketball fan. Later in life they co-owned the gift store, Rosebud Junction, in Metamora, Indiana.
Jeanette's many talents included gardening, flower arranging, and community service. Jeanette won many awards for her arrangements at the Hamilton County fair and served as judge for many gardening contests. Jeanette served as President of Federated Garden Clubs of Cincinnati and Vicinity from 1986-1988. Under Jeanette's presidency, the committee planted many bulbs in the Taft Museum garden, and also planted Red Jade Crabapple trees at Sawyer Point. Jeanette was president of Finneytown Garden Club from 1982-1984, and 2009-2010, and was involved in Springfield Township Beautification. Jeanette was chairperson for the fundraising and renovation of the Reading Garden at the Downtown branch of the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library. Jeanette was honored with a dedication ceremony in 2012 for her contribution with the Reading Garden and biannual decorating of the Downtown library branch.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 11am at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Somerset, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Somerset, Ohio, or The Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, or Bayley Place, Cincinnati Ohio. Mihovk-Rosenacker and Bope-Thomas Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com