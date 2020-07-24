Jeanna Lynette Funk
Jeanna Lynette Funk (Goettelman) born October 29, 1984, lost her 13-year battle with brain cancer on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at the age of 35.
Wife of Richard Funk. Daughter of Kelly Leach and the late Robert "Bob" Goettelman. Sister to Jeremy (Teri) and Jacob Goettelman. Beloved aunt to Jocelynne and Jackson. Granddaughter of the late Jerry "Gene" and Karen Leach and the late Al and Anna Goettelman. Adored and cherished by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepchildren.
Jeanna attended Northern Kentucky University where she was Captain of the NKU Norse Women's Soccer team, receiving the Courage in Sports Award. After acquiring her Bachelor's degree, she worked as a Senior Account Manager at TQL. Jeanna married the love of her life, Rich, on August 25th, 2019.
Jeanna was stunningly beautiful, highly intelligent, loving, generous, and loved to make others laugh. She never let her disease define her and lived her life to the fullest, traveling the world and experiencing everything life had to offer. Jeanna refused to give up and fought to the very end. Her family wanted to share her story as an inspiration to others.
A private ceremony to be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Jeanna's name to the American Cancer Society
.