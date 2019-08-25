Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kenwood Country Club
6501 Kenwood Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Bokenkotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter Obituary
Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter

Cincinnati - Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter loving wife of the late Robert H Bokenkotter was 91. She leaves behind her daughters Janice (Steve Walker) Bokenkotter, Beth Bokenkotter and her granddaughter Haven Johnson. She also leaves many loving relatives. She adored dancing and tapped with her group The High Stepping Grandmas until she was 85. Jeanne was a shining light of love kindness and laughter. Her memory will live on in all who knew her. A private funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kenwood Country Club 6501 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 on September 21. It will be an open house from 2-5 PM. Memorials can be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.