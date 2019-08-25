|
|
Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter
Cincinnati - Jeanne Binder Bokenkotter loving wife of the late Robert H Bokenkotter was 91. She leaves behind her daughters Janice (Steve Walker) Bokenkotter, Beth Bokenkotter and her granddaughter Haven Johnson. She also leaves many loving relatives. She adored dancing and tapped with her group The High Stepping Grandmas until she was 85. Jeanne was a shining light of love kindness and laughter. Her memory will live on in all who knew her. A private funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kenwood Country Club 6501 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 on September 21. It will be an open house from 2-5 PM. Memorials can be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019