Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Jeanne Carol Butler


1948 - 2020
Jeanne Carol Butler Obituary
Jeanne Carol Butler

August 2, 1948-March 27,2020. Loving wife of Joseph Ross. Mother of Matthew Ananda Horn and Daniel (Kristine) Horn. Granny to Arya Whitehorn, William Horn and Oliver Horn. Sister to Jim (Cathy) Butler. Daughter of the late James and Rose (Kucher) Butler. Lover of gardening, summertime, cats, cooking, black and white and a good statement earring. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. memorials can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Cincinnati.

Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes 822 York St Newport KY 859-261-8560
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
