Jeanne Elizabeth Pick (Beck)
Jeanne Elizabeth Pick, nee Beck, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Dr. Steve Pick, and Sheila (John) Rose of Cincinnati, Sharon (Rob) Philpott of Houston, Texas and Doug (Aleisha) Pick of Cumming, Georgia. Loving grandmother of Brian (Melissa) Pick and Kevin (Laura) Pick of Reno, Nevada, Chris Philpott of New York, New York and Kinsley Pick of Cumming, Georgia and step-grandmother to Tony (Angie) Rose and Vikki Hill of Cincinnati, Ohio. Loving great-grandmother to Charlotte "Charlie" Pick, Brennen Pick and Ella Pick of Reno, Nevada and step-grandmother to Autumn Fountain of Woodstock, Georgia and Abigail Rose, Marissa Rose and Shelby Hill of Cincinnati, Ohio. Formerly married to Herbert A. Pick of Alpharetta, Georgia. In addition to the devotion Jeanne had for her family, Jeanne was an avid sports-enthusiast and especially loved her Cincinnati Reds. Donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
.