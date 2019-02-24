|
Jeanne Marie Picciano
Loveland, Ohio - Jeanne Marie Picciano (Nee Bunnell). Jeanne was preceded in death by her Beloved Husband of 50 years, Nicholas D. Picciano. Dear Mother of Gregory J. Picciano and Maria C. (Douglas) Sunnenberg. Devoted Grandmother to Elizabeth Conley (Patrick), Andy Picciano (Lindsay), Matthew (Arezoo) Picciano, Abby Picciano, and Sarah Picciano. Great Grandmother to 7. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne had requested Masses be said for the repose of her soul. Visitation will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland, Ohio Monday February 25, 2019 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St Gertrude Church 6543 Miami Ave Madeira, Ohio Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 9:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To leave a Condolence for the family visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019