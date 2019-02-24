Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Ave
Madeira, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Picciano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Marie Picciano


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jeanne Marie Picciano Obituary
Jeanne Marie Picciano

Loveland, Ohio - Jeanne Marie Picciano (Nee Bunnell). Jeanne was preceded in death by her Beloved Husband of 50 years, Nicholas D. Picciano. Dear Mother of Gregory J. Picciano and Maria C. (Douglas) Sunnenberg. Devoted Grandmother to Elizabeth Conley (Patrick), Andy Picciano (Lindsay), Matthew (Arezoo) Picciano, Abby Picciano, and Sarah Picciano. Great Grandmother to 7. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne had requested Masses be said for the repose of her soul. Visitation will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland, Ohio Monday February 25, 2019 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St Gertrude Church 6543 Miami Ave Madeira, Ohio Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 9:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To leave a Condolence for the family visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now