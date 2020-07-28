Jeanne R. Stall
Nashville - Jeanne Ruth Stall, 93. Born August 24, 1926, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Earl Stall, and a daughter Carla Jo McCarty. She is survived by her son Robert H. (Irene) Stall. Grandchildren; Audrey Pitt, Chad Robert Stall, Jodi McCarty, Michael McCarty, and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held July 31, 2020 from 12:00pm until the time of the service 1:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the SPCA Cinncinnati, Attn: Development, 11900 Conrey Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249