Jeanne Schmidt
Green Twp - Age 82 (née Hodapp), patient wife of 47 years to the day to Thomas Schmidt, loving mother to Sara Schmidt, Lisa (Andrew) Sargent, Pam (Jim) Palmarini, proud grandmother of Chelsea Coffey, Chris (Vasuma) Sargent, Emily Sargent, Lucia (Jushe) Palmarini, Nina Palmarini and Josie Palmarini. Jeanne passed away suddenly but peacefully in her favorite chair on April 28, 2020.
Jeanne was born on August 12,1937 to the late Marian (Janszen) and Clifford B. Hodapp of Bond Hill. She was the sister to Clifford (Diana) Hodapp Jr., Mary Louise (late Ray) Loase, and James (Janice) Hodapp, and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She had many wonderful friends whom she enjoyed and loved dearly. Jeanne had been a teaching sister for most of her 15 years with the Ursulines of Brown County. She was a music lover in every sense of the word. Jeanne was a singer, an organist for 25 years at St. Luke in Sayler Park, and a fine pianist who even accompanied the Dunham Choraliers in her last few years. She was a very active member of the Dunham Senior Center (Dunham activities and friends brought her tremendous daily joy) and was an excellent bridge and Scrabble player. Jeanne will always be remembered for being incredibly positive, giving, gracious and for delivering the best hugs. She had a warm smile for everyone, and never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, Jeanne's family has asked for donations to be sent to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Jeanne's family will match all donations made in her name.
Private funeral services will be held by the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020