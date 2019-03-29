Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
4136 Myrtle Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
4136 Myrtle Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Jeanne Whalen, age 65 of Cincinnati, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late William D. and Mildred M. (nee Schindler) Whalen. Adored sister of William (Randi) Whalen, Joanne (Ted) Hyle, Joyce (the late George) Rees, Janice (Jerry) Smith, the late Jayne (Edgar) Weir, and Julie Lenhardt. Beloved aunt to eleven nieces and nephews and seventeen great-nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a long-time resident of Geier Home and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Monday April 1, 2019 at 9am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Saviour Catholic Church 4136 Myrtle Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45236. Memorials may be made to Toward Independence, C/O Geier House, 81 East Main St., Xenia, OH 45385. Guestbook at staleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
