Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Boyle


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Boyle Obituary
Jeff Boyle

Cincinnati - Jeffrey William Boyle - Loving brother of Dave (Kerri) Boyle, Amy Boyle, and Maureen Hicks; cherished uncle of Heather, Nick, Tyler, and Jordan; and dear great-uncle of Noah, Ethan, and Luke. Preceded in death by his parents, William Boyle and Corrine Boyle nee Hessler; his brother Mike Boyle and his Niece Tiffani. Passed away August 29, 2019 at the age of 57. Jeff had a passion for boating and being on the waters of Lake Cumberland. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Bengals, the Reds, and NASCAR. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Donations may be made to or the Hoxworth Blood Center. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Lori Halford-Stogner for her generous gift of life, allowing us more years with Jeff. To send condolences visit paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now