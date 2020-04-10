|
Jeffrey Bell
West Chester - Jeffrey H. Bell, beloved husband of Katrina Bell (nee Ul), loving father of Meghan Bell and the late Katheren "Kadie" Bell, grandfather "Papaw" of Trey Bell and Kayden Bell, son of Marlene Bell and the late Ivan Bell, brother of Debi (Mike) Hargis, Chris (Laura) Bell, Alan (Margaret) Bell and Kathy (Pat) Kinne, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was a Master Brick Mason at Outdoor Environments in Cincinnati, OH. Passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, age 54. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Marlene Bell c/o Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd, West Chester, Ohio 45069.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020