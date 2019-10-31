|
|
Jeffrey Bledsoe
Williamsburg - Jeffrey William, age 63, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, beloved husband of Dianna Lynn Bledsoe (nee Richards), loving son of Emma Bledsoe Yeager and the late William Bledsoe, preceded in death by his grandparents; Emma and Allen Yeager. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:00pm. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Clermont County Humane Society or the Saint Jude Research Hospital. MahamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019