Services
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
(513) 724-2278
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bledsoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Bledsoe

Add a Memory
Jeffrey Bledsoe Obituary
Jeffrey Bledsoe

Williamsburg - Jeffrey William, age 63, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, beloved husband of Dianna Lynn Bledsoe (nee Richards), loving son of Emma Bledsoe Yeager and the late William Bledsoe, preceded in death by his grandparents; Emma and Allen Yeager. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:00pm. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Clermont County Humane Society or the Saint Jude Research Hospital. MahamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -