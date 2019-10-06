Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Jeffrey Payne
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
5527 Cheviot Road
Cincinnati, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Jeffrey E. Payne


1956 - 2019
Jeffrey E. Payne Obituary
Jeffrey E. Payne

Jeffrey E. Payne

Lawrenceburg, IN - Jeffrey E. Payne, loving husband of Julie A. Payne (nee Cruse) for 19 years. Beloved father of Amy Payne, and Anna (Jack) Black. Adored Poppy to Logan Black. Dear brother of Jennifer (Marshall) McCachran, Bill (Sug) Payne, and the late Shirley Smith. Dear son-in-law of Lois and the late Alan Cruse. Also survived by many other loving family members. Passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Age 63. A Gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9th from 5:00PM until Memorial Service at 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
