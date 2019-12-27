|
|
Jeffrey Holbrook Sr.
Bethel - Jeffrey R. Holbrook Sr., of Bethel, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 53. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey R. Holbrook Jr. Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Sylvia (nee Meyers) Lewis, his three sons, Justin Holbrook, Tommy Holbrook and his daughter, Chlole and Travis Holbrook and his wife Kristen and their son Easton, his parents, Carol (nee Messer) and Forse Holbrook and his sister, Pamela Hultz and her husband, Rick. Jeff was a member of Amelia Lodge # 590 F&AM. Visitation will be at the E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street (St. Rt. 125), Amelia, on Sunday, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Funeral Service Monday, December 30, at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Pierce Township Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019