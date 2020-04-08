|
Jeffrey Mark Chaffin
Wheelersburg - Jeffrey Mark Chaffin, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born to the late Donald and Norma (Balzhiser) Chaffin on December 2, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio; grew up in Owensville graduating from Clermont Northeastern High School in 1976. While in high school, he met the love of his life and best friend, Kimberly (Lawson) Chaffin. They spent the last 45 years side by side and recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary in March. A 1980 graduate from Wilmington College with a BA in accounting, Jeff immediately began employment as an Accountant for Mullins Construction, eventually becoming a co-owner. He had a steadfast passion for Wheelersburg United Methodist Church working with youth and teaching High School Sunday School for 38 years alongside his wife and was affectionately known as "The Gum Man." He was actively involved in Wheelersburg Little League for 13 years coaching baseball and softball and served as Little League Treasurer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Craig (Nicole) Chaffin; two daughters, Kelly (Marcus) Williams and Stephanie Chaffin and one grandchild, Lincoln Williams and by his siblings Brad (Susie) Chaffin, Donna Chaffin-Crandall, Maria (Scott) Jolly and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, under the direction of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home with the Reverend Perry Prosch officiating. The service will be live streamed via the 'Kim Jeff Chaffin' Facebook account. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date for family, friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, the Chaffin Family has asked that you consider financial gifts to the Wheelersburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 190. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020