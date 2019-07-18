|
Jeffrey Robert Schlaudecker
Hammond, LA - Jeffrey Robert Schlaudecker, 54, of Hammond, Louisiana, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a heart attack. He was born in Erie, PA on April 25, 1965, the third child of James Edward Schlaudecker & Betty Lee Miller.
Jeff (aka Jeffey, Jefferina, Joffrey, Jeff-Bob, stud-muffin, and Jeffrey Robert when his mother was especially frustrated) attended Forest Park schools, eventually earned his GED and an associate degree in drafting.
He was a Paramedic in New Orleans for over 25 years, where he had the opportunity to work on both oil rigs and film crews. Aside from his sons, he was especially proud of his IMDb page and the opportunity to work on the film Deepwater Horizon.
He enjoyed all things tech, Led Zeppelin, drumming loudly to Led Zeppelin, movies, fantasy leagues, crocodile wrestling and harassing his brother Jim. He is credited with creating a unique family language understood only by his siblings, who were required to translate for their parents. He was always up for an adventure, legal or not, and quick to take the blame if it would spare someone else the consequences.
Jeff is survived by his sons Storm and Slade Schlaudecker, sister-in-law Cynthia Schlaudecker, father James (Sandy), sisters Aime and Janel, nephews Jules and Calder, cousins Kristen (who could also interpret his language), Stacey and Joel and lifelong friends Bryan, Bill & Rob.
He was preceded in death by his Aunt Judy, mother Betty (2016) and brother Jim (2017). Less than two years apart in birth and death, Jim and Jeff were like oil and water, but ultimately both succumbed too soon and too suddenly to early heart disease.
Service will be held at Bagnell & Son Covington LA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019