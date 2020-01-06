|
Jeffrey T. Monroe
Age 67, of Cincinnati passed away November 13, 2019. Formerly of Dayton, Jeff moved to attend the University of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marilyn Monroe. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Donna, daughter Christi Horn (Donnie), son Scott Monroe (Taryn), five grandchildren Donovan, Dominic, and Elizabeth Horn; Bennett and Penelope Monroe, five siblings, Jennifer Garwood, Diane Morgan, Paula Hogan, Mark Monroe, and Clark (Lisa) Monroe, and many other family members. In his honor, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 2420 Drex Avenue, Norwood, OH on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Purcell Marion HS Athletic Department.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020