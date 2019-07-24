|
|
Jennie McDonough
Loveland - Jennie M. McDonough. Beloved wife of 68 years to Raymond C. McDonough. Loving mother of Raymond E. McDonough. Cherished grandmother of Paige Nicole (Drey) Armstrong. Dear sister of Mary Ward and Gene Marsh. Worked for Brown's Restaurant for many years. Passed away July 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Friends will be received Friday, July 26 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Union Cemetery.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 24, 2019