Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columban Church
894 Oakland Road
Loveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Atherine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer A. Atherine

Add a Memory
Jennifer A. Atherine Obituary
Jennifer A. Atherine

Green Township - Jennifer A. Atherine, loving wife of Nickolas J. Atherine for 22 years. Devoted mother of Jordan T. Atherine. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Marilyn Sasson. Dear sister of Brian (Lisa) Sasson, and Kevin (Jenny) Sasson. Also survived by many loving family members and close friends. Her career evolved around her love for teaching and her devotion to young children. Passed away Dec. 4, 2019. Age 48. A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Dec. 13th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Dec. 14th at 10:00AM at St. Columban Church 894 Oakland Road, Loveland, OH (45140). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -