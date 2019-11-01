|
Jennifer Nies
Cincinnati - Jennifer Mary Nies, lived in Hyde Park, passed on October 29, 2019. Mother to Jessy McKeever, Jamie McKeever and Jackson McKeever, as well as her loving companions, Shaggy, Jojo and Mittens. Daughter of Thomas Nies and the late Suzanne Lemmel Nies. Sister to Victoria Nies Dowling, Thomas Nies Jr., and Eric Nies. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout Square on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Requiem Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Robertson Ave., Norwood on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her memorial fund at http://gf.me/u/wdkzr4. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019