Jenny Zimmerman
Jenny Zimmerman

Cincinnati - Jenny Zimmerman, age 58, passed away August 8, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Molly & Wilbur(Sonny) Zimmerman, dear sister of Neal (Monica) Zimmerman, Gayle Zimmerman, Sandy Zimmerman and fiance of Ronnie Dean. Loving aunt and dear friend of many. Private graveside services Tuesday, August 11, 10:30 A.M. (See ZOOM link below). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The DiabetesFoundation, The Kidney Foundation, SPCA-Cincinnati or the charity of one's choice.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com

Topic: ZIMMERMAN SERVICE

Time: Aug 11, 2020 10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663003459?pwd=aVJhWlVuV2V6VUhuV0VwbzQzbmNZZz09

Meeting ID: 836 6300 3459

Passcode: 118248




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663003459?pwd=aVJhWlVuV2V6VUhuV0VwbzQzbmNZZz09 Meeting ID: 836 6300 3459 Passcode: 118248
