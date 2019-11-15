|
|
Jeremy Eller
West Chester - Jeremy Eller, age 18, died on Nov. 6, 2019, from injuries related to being struck by a car in the Atlas Mountains while with the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Abroad Program in Rabat, Morocco. He died while with friends who loved him on a grand adventure that made him happy. His family's only regrets are that it happened so painfully early and that they didn't get to say goodbye. He was a West Chester resident, a 2019 graduate of Cincinnati Country Day School, and he attended Leaves of Learning and Ayer Elementary School during his too-short life. He would have attended Ohio State University in the fall of 2020 and majored in computer science. He is survived by his parents James and Kriston Eller, his brother Kyle Eller, his grandparents Pat and Morris Sites and D.J. Eller, aunts and uncles David and Jodi Eller and Carianne Sites Fisher and Derek Fisher, and cousins Erika and Alison Eller. Services will be at Hodapp Funeral Home. Please see www.hodappfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ for details. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jeremy Eller Memorial Fund for International Study held at the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty here: www.wclfoundation.org/donate?org=JeremyEllerMemorialFund Or by mail to the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty at 8366 Princeton Glendale Rd., Suite A2, West Chester, OH 45069.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019