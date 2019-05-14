Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church,
5222 N. Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Green Township - Dear husband of Annetta (Hoffman) Bosse; Father to Mary Ann Bosse, Katie (Ron) Pio, Jerry (Kathy) Bosse, Marlene "Pud" Dole, John (Patty) Bosse, Jim Bosse, the late Sue Beck, Jeff (Christy) Bosse, Jay (Jane) Bosse, Annette (Patrick) Rees; Father in law to Joel Beck; 30 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with 4 on the way; Brother of Joe (Mickey) Bosse, Mary (Earl) Ritterholz, the late Norbert (Janet) Bosse, Ed (Sadie) Bosse, Bernie Bosse, and Rose (Jim) Lange; Brother in law to Kitty Bosse. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:30AM. Memorials may be made to or St. Ignatius through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019
