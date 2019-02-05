Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Koehne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome E. Koehne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome E. Koehne Obituary
Jerome E. Koehne

Cincinnati - Passed peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 at age 83 with his wife at his side. Jerry was the beloved husband of Barbara Hinterlong Koehne and the late Georgia Mae Koehne (nee Werning), loving father of Richard (Terri) Koehne, Christopher (Lori) Koehne, Maria (Joe) Coogan and Jerome Alexander Koehne, step father of Michael (Jane) Hinterlong, Michelle (Bobby) Angel and Martin (Ronda) Hinterlong, proud grandpa of Allison, Katherine (Michael), Zachary, Nicholas, Samuel, Maxwell, Abigail, Abraham, Sam, Joe, Annie, Jeffrey, Kayla, Sarah and Ryan, great grandpa of Tatum and Lettie. Family will greet friends Friday 9 AM until 10 AM at St. Dominic Church (gathering space) 4551 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to LADD. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now