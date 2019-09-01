|
|
Jerome (Jerry) Eichert
Anderson Township - Jerome (Jerry) Eichert, 91, of Anderson Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, at Hospice of Cincinnati's Care Center in Anderson Township. The loving husband of Jean Eichert, he is survived by children Karen, Mary, Bill, David (Carol) and Margaret (Jay) Robinson, as well as 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Anderson Township, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Literacy Council of Clermont and Brown Counties (https://clermontbrownliteracy.org/). For complete obituary please go to www.tpwhite.com T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019