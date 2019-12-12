Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Miami Township - HOFFMAN, Jerome J. - Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginnie" Hoffman (nee Niehaus); Loving father of the late Linda Hoffman; Dear brother of the late Dick Hoffman and the late Tom Hoffman; Devoted companion of Mary Pat "Ary" Scott; Jerry will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and by those who knew and loved him; Passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 89 years, one day prior to his birthday; Resident of Miami Township; Mass of Christian Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, OH 45236, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM; Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Jerry's honor to the Jerry and Ginnie Hoffman Scholarship Fund at Xavier University or All Saints Catholic Church or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
