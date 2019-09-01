|
|
Jerome J. Metz, Sr.
Cincinnati - August 1, 2019, age 91. Loving husband for 61 years of the late Loretta Donnellon Metz, father of Jerry, Jr. (Debbie), the late Jim (Kathy and her husband Jim Stack), Joe (Carol), John (Mary), Jeff (Marianne), Lorrie (Eric) Bertelsen, Lisa (Shawn) Stiver and Jay (Jill). Grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of eight. Survived by his sisters Joan Binzer and Mary (Roger) Pierson, sister-in-law Judy Donnellon and brother-in-law Art Losekamp. In addition to his wife & son, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret (Bens) Metz, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert Binzer, Tom (Jane) Donnellon, Rita (Larry) Haverkamp, Andy (Vi) Donnellon, Ed (Peggy) Donnellon Joe (Lois) Donnellon, Pat Losekamp, Jim Donnellon and Jerry (Joan) Donnellon. Jerry generously donated his body to the UC College of Medicine. He was a proud member of the Elder High School Class of 1947. The family would like to thank the sisters and the staff of the Little Sisters of the Poor for their care of our parents. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 7th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Monica-St. George Church, 328 W. McMillan St, Cincinnati. Reception celebrating his life immediately following at the Catholic Center. Memorials may be made to The Jim Metz Memorial Scholarship Fund, Moeller High School, 9001 Montgomery Rd, Cinti, OH 45242 or the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cinti, OH 45220. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019