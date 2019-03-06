|
|
Jerome Joseph Jackson Sr.
Deer Park - Jerome Joseph Jackson Sr., "Jerry", was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour on March 2, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born February 8, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the firstborn son of Charles and Marie (Berwanger) Jackson.
Beloved husband of Janet Kattau for 55 years; they were married October 1, 1960 at St. Saviour Catholic Church. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for 59 years. Graduated Deer Park High School in 1954.
He served four years in the United States Navy. Upon returning from military service he began a 32 year career with the post office. He loved Deer Park and served in many capacities throughout the years; coaching youth sports and running the adult softball leagues for many years, and serving on the Park Board for 8 years. Very active in the St. John's Dad's Club; 12 years as the Boy Scout Troop 172 scoutmaster. Longtime member of the Foresters and Knights of Columbus. He spent 20 years officiating high school football. He took great pride in the fact that he was the originator of the St. Saviour-St John Turkey Bowl annual football game.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Marie, his wife Janet, and great-grandson Levi Jackson. Beloved brother of Thomas, Lawrence and Joseph. Cherished father of Jay (Kathy) Jackson, Julia (Doug) Kunz, Joy (Joe) Giel, David Becknell, and Robin Gilpin. Loving grandfather of Joe (Amanda) Jackson, Joshua (Stephanie) Jackson, Jessica (Matt) Roser, Nicholas (Alexandra) Chisenhall, Athalia Kunz, Michaela Kunz, Caleb Giel, Joelle Jackson, Kaitlyn Giel, Ethaniah Kunz, Joshua Giel, and Rebekah Giel. Adored great-grandfather of Jared Jackson, Ashleigh Jackson, Luke Jackson, Madelyn Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson, C.J. Roser and A.J. Jackson.
Visitation from 9:00 AM until Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM, on Friday, March 8th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7121 Plainfield Road in Deer Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019